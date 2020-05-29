The Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort opening

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you like to gamble, you won’t have to wait much longer until you can take a chance at your favorite slot machines.

The Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort is opening is doors in one week from today, but with extra caution.

We want to make sure that we have the safest environment for our players to come back to. I think, once they come in and see that we’ve taken all the initiatives and safety protocols, I think they will definitely have a safe feeling about Mountaineer. Jason Pugh, General Manager of The Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort

It’s been closed for three months, and that’s had a big impact on Hancock County.

We’re losing revenue. They have about 710 employees that they’ve had to furlough. When racing season starts that adds about another 100. So, you’re losing all those employees, which generate dollars. Joe Barnabei, Hancock County Commission President

County Commissioners say more than $11 million is all the budgeted revenues for 2019 and 2020, and $2.3 million of that is from the Casino. That’s an average of $44,000 that’s lost a week for every week it was closed. It’s a lot, but commissioners and Casino workers say safety is even more important now than ever.

In a Commission role, you think of finances, you think of money coming in, but as a human being, you think of lives and sicknesses. I would say the consensus of our commissioners is the health of our county. Joe Barnabei, Hancock County Commission President

Casino workers say there will be only one entrance for people to walk in, and all guests will have their temperatures taken as part of the safety measures. Just the workers will be required to wear masks, and it’s reccommended for the guests.

The Casino has plans to continue to deep-clean and sanitize all high-tough areas before opening.

