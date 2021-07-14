The next step in completing the Wellsburg Bridge is about to begin

It may not look like much has changed since the bridge floated down the river, but we are about to be one step closer to completion.

Concrete is about to be poured on the Wellsburg bridge.

West Virginia Department of Highways District Engineer Tony Clark said this should be done within the next couple of weeks.

He also explained that this will help link the land to the arch.

“They’ll be getting that concrete poured for these approach spans on the Ohio side. On the West Virginia side, they have their sub structure, their foundation work done. They’re getting ready to set the steel beams for the approach spans, over there to get to the arch. “ Tony Clark – District 6 District Engineer for WVDOH

The date for the bridge to open for traffic has not changed, and is still set for October 2022.