The Ohio Valley Summer Event Guide is available

(WTRF)- In the midst of the pandemic, many people wondered if entertainment would ever return to normal.



Here’s a sign that it may happen soon.



The annual Ohio Valley Summer Event Guide is out.



Sponsored for the past five years by Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration, the guide lists the times, dates and places of everything from festivals to free concerts to movie nights.



It covers Wheeling, Marshall County, Heritage Port, Weirton, Steubenville, Bethesda, St. Clairsville, Tiltonsville, Toronto and Dillonvale.



So far, the 2020 guide is available online only, on Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration’s website.



Some events are still tentative, and subject to change.



But they have a June 1 printing deadline, and they hope to have hard copies of the guide available soon afterward.



“Many concerts such as Waterfront Wednesdays are scheduled, and the bands are eager to get back to work,” noted Bob Heldreth, marketing director for Panhandle. “The folks in our municipalities have been working hard to schedule these concerts, and they have contracts signed and they’re ready to go.”



He said most of them start after June 1 and run through September.



“With a little social distancing and some common sense, I think we can get out and enjoy some free entertainment this summer, Heldreth said.