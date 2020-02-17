The Outdoor Store set to close its doors

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Outdoor Retail Store, located on 1065 Main St in Downtown Wheeling, announced on Monday on its Facebook page that they would be closing its doors.

The Outdoor Retail Store says they have been open for 35 years but its time for them to start a new chapter.

The business is currently having an “everything must go” sale with 30 percent off, excluding guns. The building is also listed for sale with Harvey Goodman Realtor.

The Outdoor Store will be operating on normal business hours until otherwise stated.

