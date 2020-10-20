The soup kitchen that serves thousands in need is getting help now in its own time of need.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) When officials at Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration heard that the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling had a staff member with COVID 19, they never hesitated.



They called Becky Shilling Rodocker and said, “We’ll be there.”



The Soup Kitchen had to close for one week to allow every staff member to quarantine and be tested.



Rodocker Shilling says so far all tests have come back negative, while the one staffer and their family member continue to feel the effects of the virus.



She said she’s immensely grateful that Panhandle offered their services to sanitize the whole facility.



Panhandle Vice President Josh Contraguerro said he knows how hard the Soup Kitchen works to help those in need.



“We want them to save their resources and apply them to what they do best—helping people who are hungry.” said Contraguerro.



He said Panhandle has sanitized 700 locations from the Ohio Valley to Mississippi since March.