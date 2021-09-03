Unofficial end of summer is also one of the year’s deadliest holidays

(WTRF) – With the holiday weekend ready to kick off with plenty of festivities, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds you to drive safe this Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, but it’s also one of the deadliest holidays of the year to be on the roads.

That’s why Ohio State Highway Patrol is stepping up enforcement to combat impaired drivers.

They explained there were 13 fatal crashes in the Buckeye State during this holiday weekend last year. Of those, 10 involved alcohol and drugs.

You can report any impaired driving by dialing #677.

During the 2017 Labor Day holiday weekend, 376 people died in traffic crashes. 36% of those crashes involved a drunk driver.