The warm temperatures and dry conditions are affecting the growing season

BELMONT COUNTY, O.H. (WTRF) — As May begins, farmers are beginning to plant vegetables for this summer.

The weather this spring has been warmer and drier than usual, but how has that affected local farmers?

Ebberts Farm owner Jerry Ebbert said the dry conditions are mainly a good thing.

“It has actually been a positive thing because we were able to start planting earlier. The soil conditions have been good.” Jerry Ebbert – Owner

He said they already begun to plant one of everyone’s favorite summer vegetables.

“We’ve got the first two plantings of sweet corn out and actually they were planted three weeks earlier than last year because the conditions were dry enough and warm enough that we could get the corn in the ground.” Jerry Ebbert – Owner

If you look close enough, you can see the beginning of the corn rising from the ground.

While dry conditions are beneficial in some ways, it did make plowing a bit more difficult.

“We’re a little bit behind on some of our plowing because the ground just got so dry and tough that we couldn’t plow.” Jerry Ebbert – Owner

That is where the rainfall comes in to help loosen the soil and water the crops.

“We were very thankful for the rain that we got yesterday.” Jerry Ebbert – Owner

Believe it or not, the above average snowfall we received this winter is also giving them better ground conditions.

“It helped build the ground water up. It got us off to a good start with all of the moisture in the ground.” Jerry Ebbert – Owner

He said they will continue to plant vegetables at the appropriate time, and plan to maintain a good variety.

“We grow all of our own sweet corn and tomatoes, green beans and green vegetables, and we do a lot of pumpkins.” Jerry Ebbert – Owner

With all the extra snow, lack of rain, and warmer conditions, Ebbert said things are looking bright.

“We’ve had more positives than negatives actually this growing season.” Jerry Ebbert – Owner

If you were hoping to grab fresh and local produce, you will just have to wait a bit longer as Ebberts Market plans to open in Mid July.