The Watchdog becomes new home for WVU sports

WHEELING, WV – A long time community-oriented Ohio Valley radio station is now the home

for WVU Sports in Wheeling, WV.

The Mountaineers will now be playing on FM 98.1 and AM 1600 The Watchdog.

The announcement was officially made on August 10th, 2020 on “The Watchdog Morning Show with Howard Monroe.”

The Watchdog will carry a robust slate of Mountaineer Sports Network Programming that

includes WVU Football, WVU Men’s Basketball, WVU Women’s Basketball, WVU Baseball

along with weekly coach’s shows and the daily Mountaineer Report.

“Sports, especially WVU Sports, is such an integral part of our daily lives here in the Upper

Ohio Valley and we are extremely excited to announce this new partnership with Mountaineer

Sports Network.” – Kayleen Clough, General Manager.

The Watchdog is also the Ohio Valley’s premiere radio station for live coverage of high school

sports and is the official radio partner of the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference.

The Watchdog is comprised of two locally owned radio stations in Wheeling, WV.

The stations have offered the Upper Ohio Valley a source for local and statewide news, sports and talk since 2004, while offering a platform for the community to express its voice. The Watchdog features live and local programming daily with Howard Monroe, Hoppy Kercheval, Bill DiFabio and

Steve Novotney.



You can find out more information from their website WatchDogNetwork or tune into

FM 98.1 or AM 1600 in Wheeling, WV, and FM 97.7 or AM 1370 in Moundsville, WV.