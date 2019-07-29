‘The Watchdog’ to make an announcement this Thursday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Watchdog station has been operating for 15 years.

They were located at the Laconia Building, and Simms Tower, but moved into their new home at the Robinson Professional building three years ago.

Howard Monroe, Bill Difabio, and Steve Novotney hosts shows all week long on The Watchdog.

The station has been heavily involved with High School Sports in the area, and call themselves the watchdogs of the community.

Kayleen Clough is the General Manager of WKKX and WVLY

and says that she couldn’t be more excited to share the news with the Ohio Valley Thursday Morning.

“We are just so excited here at the Watchdog for this huge announcement. And we just want you guys to tune in to the Watchdog. The Watchdog morning show with Howard Monroe this Thursday August 1st at 7AM.” Kayleen Clough- General Manaager

The Watchdog says the news is set to change local Ohio Valley radio forever.