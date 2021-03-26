The Wellsburg Bridge will be completed in the near future

The long awaited, newly constructed Wellsburg bridge is in the final stages of construction and will be moved into place shortly.

West Virginia Department of Transportation Engineer Mike Witherow said it will be a two-day process.

They will float the bridge down the river on the first day before lifting it into place the next morning.

He said they’re hopeful they can finish the project by the end of the second day.

Despite what you may have heard, Witherow said they still do not have a date for when the bridge will be complete.

“Its hard to tell at this point. Its still a little too early to tell. Like I said, the contractor still has some work to perform and there is some real tight weather restrictions they have to adhere to. So you know its pretty early to tell but it will be here in the near future.” Mike Witherow – WVDot Engineer



Be sure to watch 7 News for when the bridge is floated down the Ohio and lifted into its new home.