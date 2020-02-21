The West Sports Bar is open for business

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce took a trip out to The West Sports Bar for their monthly Business After Hours event Thursday evening.

According to organizer Mary Fahey, about 75 people came out to socialize and enjoy some great food and drinks. Charlie Schlegel — general manager of the West Sports Bar — was happy to use the event to show off the newly opened location.

“For us it gives us the opportunity to showcase the West,” said Schlegel. “A lot of people haven’t been here in a while, and it’s good to put our food with this venue. And it’s great to see people in here enjoying it.”

Schlegel also touted the great kitchen being used across the street at the Stratford Springs building, and although the kitchen at the West is small, they’re putting out a great deal of food.

