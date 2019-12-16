The Wheeling Fire Dept. is hiring

Wheeling W.VA (WTRF)- The Wheeling Fire Department is looking to hire more firefighters.

These positions are made possible through a 7-hundred thousand dollar grant the department just received.

Fire Chief Larry Helms says their goal is to fill these positions by the end of February because the grant takes effect in March.

He says now is the time to apply for anyone interested in being a firefighter or paramedic.

People who like to help other people, this is a good job for you. I tell everybody it’s not the highest paying job around but it’s one of the most rewarding. So if you have ever thought that you might be interested in being a firefighter or an EMS person, this is perfect for you Larry Helms – Wheeling Fire Chief

They are hoping to start the hiring process as early as January.



To apply head on over to their website wheelingwv.gov



Go to the HR Tab to find the application