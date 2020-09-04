The Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack Airing the Kentucky Derby

You can watch this year’s Kentucky Derby tomorrow at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Race Track.

It’ll be airing on the big screens on both the race track and the Casino side. You can still bet on your favorite horse… just in time, as sports betting just reopened.

“We’re excited about the opportunity. It’s gives people another reason to visit Wheeling Island, and we’re on the onset of Kentucky Derby weekend, so it’s a really good time for people to come and enjoy what we have to offer.” Kim Florence, President & General Manager of Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack

The Casino is hopeful business will now go up. Guests can now watch and bet at the Island. But there’s also a mobile and online opportunity to bet.

The Casino is still equipped with the Play It Safe Program, which supports social distancing, sanitation, and mask wearing inside the Casino.