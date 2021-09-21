The Wilds welcomes baby Masai giraffe

CUMBERLAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Wilds has announced the birth of a Masai giraffe calf.

The male giraffe calf was born Sept. 8, according to a release from The Wilds, and marks the 20th giraffe calf born at the conservation center throughout its history.

“Animal Management staff continues to monitor the calf and notes that the calf appears to be strong, tall even for a newborn giraffe at over 6 feet, and is staying close to his mother, Savannah. As temperatures begin to cool off at night, she and her calf have access to the giraffe barn should they choose to seek additional shelter and warmth,” the release states.

“The arrival of this calf is exciting on many levels. Of course, it is always heartwarming to welcome an adorable calf to the herd, but it’s the hope that his birth represents for the future of his subspecies that carries the deepest meaning. We are proud to play an active role in efforts to help protect giraffes and to continue working to inspire our guests to join us in taking action to help ensure that these amazing animals are around for generations to come,” said Dr. Jan Ramer, Senior Vice President of Animal Care and Conservation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, and Vice President of The Wilds.

(Photo courtesy The Wilds)

The new calf may be visible to guests during either an Open-Air Safari Tou or a Wildside Tour. The Wilds is currently open daily through September and then weekends only in October.

For more information visit TheWilds.org