The Ziegenfelder Company hosts “thank you” event

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A well-known business in our area gave back to the community Wednesday with a “thank you” event.

If you recall, The Ziegenfelder Company headquarters sustained an accidental fire in January. Thankfully nobody was injured in the blaze but the building had to be shut down until March.

As a show of gratitude, The Ziegenfelder Company set up a tent at Waterfront Wednesday and gave away free balloons, hot dogs and popsicles.

Those who attended were also treated to the sweet sounds of Bowie Live– a David Bowie tribute band.

