Three arrested in Guernsey County drug sting

Countdown to the 4th of July

Countdown to the 4th of July

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WTRF)- Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden announced that Narcotics Investigators from his office and CODE Task Force arrested three individuals following controlled drug buys.

One man and Two woman from Cambridge were arrested; Charles E. Payton III , age 43, Bobbi Blue Freeman, age 49 and Barbara A. Moore, age 53.







All three were charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Drugs, Payton’s charge is a fourth degree felony. Freeman & Moore are facing a third degree.

All three are currently in the county jail and had bond hearings on Monday.

Stay with 7News as we gather updates.