Three New Humane Agents For Belmont County Animals

Wheeling, WVa. – (WTRF) Dogs and cats will be safer in Belmont County this summer thanks to some new humane agents.

Today, the three officers were sworn in by Judge Albert Davies in his chambers at the Belmont County Courthouse.

Howard Goldman, Lisa Kern and Jennifer Maas were sworn into office.

Due to COVID, the Ohio Police Academy hasn’t held agent certification classes until now.

The three agents were among 31 other students in the state to take the first class since the COVID outbreak.

New BCARL Agent Howard Goldman, who has seven years of experience, will spend the next month training the other two officers.

Goldman says, “It’s an honor to do a job like this. BCARL is contracted under Belmont County. We now have three sworn humane agents that are going to be representing BCARL and the county and all of the animals who need our help.”

He emphasizes during the upcoming summer months to leave your pets at home when you run your errands.

Goldman says it is too hot for them to stay in your vehicle.

He also encourages owners to get their pets spayed or neutered.