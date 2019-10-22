Tickets still available for Herald-Star Speakers Series

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Matthew Charles will be in the Ohio Valley Wednesday evening at Steubenville High School.

Charles will be keynote speaker at the 2019 Herald-Star Speakers Series.

He is credited as one of the first beneficiaries of the First Step Act, which has reformed the federal prison system.

Local enforcement say more than 3,000 people have been affected by the bill since it was signed into law on Janaury 3, 2019.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased by contacting 740-283-4711.