Tickets still available for Herald-Star Speakers Series

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Matthew Charles will be in the Ohio Valley Wednesday evening at Steubenville High School.

Charles will be keynote speaker at the 2019 Herald-Star Speakers Series.

He is credited as one of the first beneficiaries of the First Step Act, which has reformed the federal prison system.

Local enforcement say more than 3,000 people have been affected by the bill since it was signed into law on Janaury 3, 2019.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased by contacting 740-283-4711.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter