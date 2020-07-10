Tips That Could Keep You Safe in Swimming Pools

More than 80% of all drownings occur in residential pools, according to the National Safety Council.

If you’re tempted to take a dip in the pool this weekend, pools officials are urging you to be extra careful, especially when our kids are in the water.

​If you have plans to go to a local pool or if you have a pool at home, pool officials are reminding us to use common sense. ​Make sure your kids swim with a friend if they aren’t strong swimmers, and keep an eye on your kids, even if there are lifeguards around. ​

All measures that pool officials say could keep you and your kids safe at the pool.

“The rules are there for a reason, to protect the guests. If they follow them, there’s a less likely chance, they will have an accident.” Mike Potts, Director of Oglebay Operations

Oglebay’s Crispin Center Outdoor Pool tells us they haven’t seen any cases of drowning this summer… not even close calls. ​

You could take a swim at Oglebay’s pool any day 11 to 7pm, and it’s open a bit later Wednesday’s and Friday’s for Family Fun Nights. ​

The pool will remain open all-summer-long until Labor Day weekend.