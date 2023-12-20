(WTRF) – With Christmas just a few short days away, some may be scrambling to get those last-minute gifts.

Picking out gifts can sometimes be a daunting task, but there are a few items you should not be gifting this holiday season.

Christmas is a time to enjoy being with your friends and family, and often involves exchanging gifts.

During these joyous times, it’s important to keep in mind some of the struggles our family members may be dealing with and not enabling them to continue in their struggles.

Sheila Moran, the director of marketing and communication with 1-800-Gambler points to one popular stocking stuffer you should not be gifting – especially to someone battling with gambling addiction.

“Just like you wouldn’t give them alcohol or cigarettes in their stocking, don’t give them lottery tickets, don’t give them cards for sports betting online things like that.” Sheila Moran | Director of Marketing & Communications, 1-800-Gamlber

Moran says gambling is no longer an issue amongst our adult population either.

A recent survey suggests that nearly 85 percent of minors have admitted to gambling and are two to four times more likely to develop an addiction in comparison to adults.

“If you see that your child is spending a lot of time online (and they probably are) it’s worth it to have a conversation about them about gambling. What is gambling? Are they doing things online? Are they paying for a chance to win something? Are they seeing ads that say, ‘Free Credit’, ‘Free Money’ and they’re believing that? It’s important to have that conversation.” Sheila Moran | Director of Marketing & Communications, 1-800-Gamlber

Moran says if someone in your family would like to stop gambling but doesn’t know where to start, call 1-800-Gambler. They’d be happy to help.

Looking for online resources? Click here.