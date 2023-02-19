WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Tom Fato spent over 30 years as an educator all throughout the Ohio Valley. He taught in Chester, W.Va., at Mingo High School and finished his teaching career in 2003 at Wheeling Park High School. Tom taught a variety of classes including physical education, health and social studies.

Upon retiring, he began working at Straub Automotive to help his wife, Ginger Fato.

Between both careers, and a life built right here in Wheeling, Tom has remained dedicated to the Ohio Valley community.

It is because of his dedication that The Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival has named him the 2023 Italian Man of the Year.

“I’m honored, and I’m humbled that I’ve received this award. There’s a lot of beautiful, great people that got this award way before me. And I’m just very happy to be in their category.” Tom Fato | 2023 Italian Man of the Year

Tom grew up in Steubenville, Ohio and says his whole Italian family has since passed on.

But he believes all of his loved ones are watching over him with pride.

Tom shares with 7News that February 19th has been a special day of remembrance for two years now. 2023 is extra special since he’s been named the Italian Man of the Year.

“My dad passed away two years ago. I know that my mom and dad are definitely looking down on me and that they probably have a smile on their face and very proud of me. And I think the smile would be from east to west.” Tom Fato | 2023 Italian Man of the Year

Tom graduated from West Liberty State College in 1969 and was a student athlete on the Hilltop where he was a part of the baseball and football teams. He was inducted into West Liberty’s Hall of Fame in 2001.

This year will mark the 40th Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival. The event will take place at Heritage Port from Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30th.

Congratulations for being named the 2023 Italian Man of the Year, Tom!