WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Over 130 local families were blessed with toys this Christmas season all thanks to the Toys for Tots program that officially returned to West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle this year.

John Labriola, Coordinator of the Toys for Tots program in Ohio, Brooke, and Hancock counties, says they had close to 3,000 toys donated to them this year.

Two Ohio Valley companies made sizable donations that helped Toys for Tots this year including Shell Corporation and Straub Automotive.

Shell Corporation donated 30 bicycles and several hundred toys.

Straub Automotive brought hundreds of toys along with a $1,000 check.

“The families that have come in here, they are just elated to see us. We have been able to hand out lots of toys, been able to give out bicycles, all kinds of things. And this area has been very generous this year as far as what they’ve given us.” John Labriola | Toys for Tots Coordinator for Ohio, Brooke & Hancock Counties

Labriola says it has been amazing working with our community to spread Christmas love to families in need.

He says they will continue to work all year long in preparation for next year with the hopes of helping even more children.