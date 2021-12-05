Tracking Omicron across the nation as a local school holds a vaccination clinic: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

More than a week after the new Omicron variant of the Coronavirus was discovered health officials across the globe continue to monitor cases and try to learn more.

Omicron was first identified in South Africa and since then cases have been reported in the United States. Because of the new COVID variant, travel restrictions were put in place once again in many countries.

Speaking of the COVID-19 vaccine, there was a vaccination clinic at Cameron Elementary school this week. Afterwards West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivered a check for $50,000 as part of the “Do it for Babydog sweepstakes.

As exciting as the event was, the Governor said he’s still worried about daily case numbers rising.



One of the two suspects in a hazing case in Barnesville pleaded no contest this week.

Jadyn Lucas appeared in Belmont County Western Division Court. He was ordered to have no contact with the younger teen who was the victim of a hazing incident, which involved restraining and terrorizing that younger player after a football game. He will be sentenced in January.

In Wheeling, another homeless camp is scheduled to be dismantled, but it’s not due to alleged crime or behavior issues. The camp beneath the underpass on 18th street is on property owned by the state.

Advocates were able to get the date residents have to leave the camp pushed back to December 15th and YSS will open its winter freeze shelter early on the 6th to help out, but there’s still no permanent solution to where these people will live.

It’s a showdown all season in the making and it for decades it’s been on Wheeling Island. The Super Six was back in the Friendly City as players, coaches and fans of these West Virginia teams traveled to the area.

The entire city benefited from the influx of people as restaurants and hotels said they saw an increase in business.

For the latest headlines all week long be sure to stay with 7News.