A tractor-trailer carrying mail crashed on Friday on I-470 in Ohio.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the eastbound I-470 lanes near the I-470 bridge. The crash left the lanes down to one lane this morning.

Officials are having difficulty removing the cab, so they are bringing torches to cut it in half. The trailer has already been hauled off.

A-1 Braden’s Towing and Collision responded to clean up.

Officials say no one was injured.