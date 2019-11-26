Tragic accident prompts ODOT, OSHP to speak on wrong-way drivers

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley community continues to grieve over the five lives lost in a tragic Belmont County accident Saturday evening.

The public rarely hears about motorists traveling the wrong way on the highway but Ohio Department of Transportation officials say it happens more often than we realize.

From 2014 to 2018, we had five crashes involving wrong way drivers in Belmont County and eight crashes in Jefferson County. Matt Bruning, ODOT Press Secretary

The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says they receive almost one call a month about a driver traveling the wrong way.

The vast majority of wrong-way drivers are usually impaired by alcohol or drugs. Usually, it’s alcohol. Matt Bruning, ODOT Press Secretary

There are plans to add additional signs, stripes and reflectors along the interstate.

OSHP encourages motorists who spot a wrong-way driver to call authorities immediately because every second counts.

The last thing we wanna see is a tragedy, as we’ve seen Saturday night. Sgt. Brian McFarland, Ohio State Highway Patrol

