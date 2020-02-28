Travel Agent: Business unaffected by Coronavirus

Walking the streets of Wheeling, you can feel protected in this little bubble. But, should we stay put?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the coronavirus continues to spread, how high is the risk to travel out of the Ohio Valley? Local travel agents say business is still booming amidst the scare.

China right now because of the virus is the only one you can’t get to. Jenna Bickford, Uniglobe travel agent

With China placed on lockdown, and the number of cases of the virus rising, the question remains: Should we be traveling out of the U.S… or even at all?

I always tell people if it’s something you’re not comfortable with, that’s not vacation. If you’re not going to enjoy yourself, it’s not vacation. Me personally; I would cruise tomorrow. Jenna Bickford, Uniglobe travel agent

Thousands of tourists won’t be heading abroad since China is under a travel band, meaning revenue from airlines is expected to take a big hit. Cruises have been quarantined among the outbreaks causing many to wonder if this will hinder business in our area.

We’ve had questions, but as far as far as cancellations are concerned, nobody’s really canceled so far because there’s just too much unknown about it. You don’t want to ruin your vacation this early in the game. Jenna Bickford, Uniglobe travel agent

The likelihood of the coronavirus hitting the area is still very low, but as we continue to learn more about the epidemic, many can feel the weight of unease in the air.

I’m not planning on traveling in the coming months. Yes, I am worried about the coronavirus. James, Columbus OH

Yeah of course I am (afraid of the coronavirus), why wouldn’t you be? You should always be on high alert. Joan, Wheeling resident

If you do intend on leaving the area, treat the coronavirus like the flu by simply washing your hands.

Hand sanitizer of course, but maybe so clorox wipes. Just to wipe down. If you are cruising, if you’re just going to a hotel, you have to think as far as the phones are concerned, the remote controls in your room. They don’t necessarily get the attention they might need. Even with the flu, wiping those things down could go a long way. Jenna Bickford, Uniglobe travel agent

If you plan on traveling in the coming months, the agent says some popular spots this time of year include Mexico, Punta Cana, or even Florida.

