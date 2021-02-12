Travis Braden forms new partnership with BJ McLeod

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Ohio Valley native and stock car driver Travis Braden is continuing to do big things in the racing world.

Braden recently started a partnership with Nascar driver and team owner, B. J. McLeod. Braden says McLeod is about ten years older than himself but the two share a similar story. The partnership will use Fury race cars and will be known as BJ McLeod Motorsports with Travis Braden. He says the goal of their new race team is to help pave the way for young drivers in the competitive industry.

“I’m really proud of it. We don’t even have our first car yet; it’s still being built but we hope to be on track sometime in April or May the latest. It’s going to be unique; I don’t want to say too much but the way we are going to do this is not going to be the same mold as most race teams and I think it’s going to be kind of exciting to follow for those that follow us,” said Braden.

Braden, McLeod and other drivers plan to participate in a number of events this year as the partnership takes off.