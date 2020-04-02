Trials delayed in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Coronavirus concerns have even affected the wheels of justice.

In Belmont County, cases that were set for trial….will have to wait a while longer. They are going forward with pre-trial conferences, doing them by phone. But Judge Frank Fregiato says the process of seating a jury….requires a lot of people in a small place.

“The trials themselves are being continued,” said Fregiato. “Because you can’t get the jurors together because the potential jurors who are called number depending upon the case forty to fifty, and you would have all them gathered in the hallway. So you’re well in excess of the ten. So the trials themselves are being continued.”

Ordinarily, the Speedy Trial Act requires that a person must be tried within a certain number of days. But Judge Fregiato says the attorney general, the chief justice of the supreme court and the legislature have ruled that does not apply in this emergency.

He says even once a jury is seated, with twelve people, plus the judge, court reporter, attorneys, defendant and witnesses…it far exceeds the allowable ten people per gathering.