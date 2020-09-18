Trinity Health System opens new positions; virtual career fair

You won’t have to look much further if you are job hunting in the medical field.

Your career could take you to Trinity Health System next. This is where a new patient tower is being added but so are new positions.

Trinity Health System has done a career fair before, but not like this. It’s going virtual for the first time.

This time you won’t have to walk in, grab a business card, and speak to a recruiter face-to-face, rather the hospital says you’ll register what your area of interest is in advance, and they’ll virtually take you to just your area of interest, where you will build a relationship with that department.

This is for anyone interested in healthcare.

“Trinity is expanding rapidly. It’s an amazing place to work, and we really are invested in our community.” Victoria DiBias, Human Resources Recruiter

“There is opportunity to grow within Trinity Health System. So, therefore, whatever job you may be looking for, please log on, we look forward to seeing you in order to grow and expand your career.” Geno Taglione, Manager for Human Resources

They’re looking for registered nurses, pharmacy technicians, respiratory therapists, and medical lab technicians, as well as environmental service techs and dietary aides.

You could register at www.TrinityHealth.com, and you’ll see a pop up link to click on.

The Career Fair is over zoom at 5:30 pm next Wednesday.