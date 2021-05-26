Trinity Health Systems Reports Data Breach Exposing Confidential Information

(WTRF)- Trinity Health Systems reported a data breach that exposed confidential information during a network breach.

According to the U.S Department Of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights, 9,579 people have been affected.

The data breach was submitted to the U.S Department Of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights on May 18.

The hacking IT incident is still under investigation.

As required by section 13402(e)(4) of the HITECH Act, the Secretary of HHS must post a list of breaches of unsecured protected health information affecting 500 or more individuals

7News reached out to Trinity Health Systems and will have updated information later today (Wednesday)