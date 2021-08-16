Trinity Health System to require all employees to be COVID-19 vaccinated

(WTRF)- Trinity Health System is requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1.

A spokesperson told the Herald-Star that requiring vaccinations is keeping with the hospital’s mission of “improving the health of those it serves and especially those who are vulnerable and our commitment to providing safe care for patients and a safe work environment for clinicians and staff.”

All physicians, advanced practice providers, volunteers and others caring for patients within the facility will be required to be fully vaccinated.

A statement to the Herald-Star Trinity Health System noted, ‘By requiring the COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, just as we do with the flu (influenza) vaccine, Trinity Health System joins health systems and associations across the country in supporting vaccination for health care workers in an effort to continue protecting our patients, staff, and communities from this dangerous disease.’

Trinity Health System also stated they have implemented a broad range of safety measures to help battle COVID-19 and their decision to require the COVID-19 vaccination for our teams is rooted in a commitment to keeping our community safe — and bringing an end to this pandemic as quickly as possible