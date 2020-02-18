Trinity, Reynolds Memorial offers services for Black Lung Disease

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The closings of Ohio Valley Medical Center and East Ohio Regional Hospital left many coal miners unsure where to turn to for Black Lung Disease treatment.

Trinity Black Lung Clinic in Saint Clairsville and WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale both offer treatment services.

Rick Altman of United Mine Workers of America is encouraging mine workers to take advantage.

If they don’t go and get tested, you are never going to be able to prove it because nobody is going. And Trinity and WVU, they are here to benefit the miner. We need to take advantage of that because it will help save their life and it will give the ones that have it a better quality of life. Rick Altman, Vice President – International District 31

Altman says coal miners should get checked for Black Lung Disease yearly.

