OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It felt like a trip to Mars as ”Good Night Oppy” came alive on the big screen at the Marquee Cinema at the Highlands tonight.

”Good Night Oppy” is the true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars. The mission was only supposed to be 90 days, but ultimately lasted for 15 years. The robot’s groundbreaking journey had tons of followers millions of miles away.

The Challenger Learning Center at Wheeling University in association with Club for the Future and Prime Video held the exclusive screening.

“What happened with this documentary is they partnered with several Challenger Learning Centers, I believe ten across the country. We happen to have been one of those Challenger Learning Centers that had the opportunity to invite our special guest for a viewing before the actual release of the documentary on November 3rd.” Jackie Shia, Director of Challenger Learning Center, Wheeling University

They hope this documentary will help more young people gain an interest in science, and hopefully pursue a career in the sciences.