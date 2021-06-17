Trump coming back to Ohio to hold ‘Save America’ rally; Get tickets here

(WTRF)- Former President Trump is coming back to Ohio to hold a “Save America” rally.

Trump will be at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio on Saturday June 26.

This will be Trump’s first post presidential rally.

The event is being sponsored by the Save America movement. Trump issued the following statement about the movement on his website:

“Over the past four years, my administration delivered for Americans of all backgrounds like never before. Save America is about building on those accomplishments, supporting the brave conservatives who will define the future of the America First Movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country. Save America is also about ensuring that we always keep America First, in our foreign and domestic policy. We take pride in our country, we teach the truth about our history, we celebrate our rich heritage and national traditions, and of course, we respect our great American Flag.”

The rally starts at 7 PM but doors open at 2 pm.

