TV Icons, Erik Estrada and Jennifer O’Neill honor veterans, first responders and law enforcement at Chrisagis Brothers event in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. – (WTRF) The Chrisagis Brothers hosted a Meet and Greet Friday night at Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church in Wheeling.

Area law enforcement along with first responders and active and retired military were invited to the event in their honor.

Television icons actor Erik Estrada and actress and former Covergirl model Jennifer O’Neill signed autographs during the Meet and Greet.

O’Neill, whose father was in the military, is passionate about supporting veterans through a therapy program for veterans that she offers at her horse ranch in Tennessee.

While Estrada spends much of his time working with law enforcement when it comes to getting child predators off of the internet.

The two actors will return to Vance Memorial Presbyterian Saturday night (11/13/21) for the Chrisagis Brothers Family Holiday Christmas Show.

The show begins at 6 PM.

Tickets are $25 at the door.