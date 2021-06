Bethany, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bethany College announced Saturday that two of its students were killed in a house fire.

Bethany Police Chief Micah Knisley tells 7NEWS the students were not in the town of Bethany when the fire occurred as the college is currently on summer break.

The college is not releasing any names out of respect for the students’ families.

