Two Ohio Valley Nurses help COVID patients in NYC

BROOKLYN, New York (WTRF) – “You can explain the 80 year old who has heart disease, and all of these other issues that are going on with them but when you see someone young in the prime of their life and they’re healthy and they’re lying on the bed with a vent or their legs are gone and you don’t know if they’re going to make it because their fevers are 103. You just don’t know. It doesn’t discriminate,” said Jennifer Berisford.

Ohio County nurses Jennifer Berisford and Holly Schell have been helping COVID patients in Brooklyn New York for the past 5 weeks. And during their time in New York, they have gathered new information surrounding the coronavirus.

“It’s not just attacking the respiratory system. It’s attacking the nervous system, the cardiac system. Every system in the body. It just depends where it finds it’s weakness and the person that it attacks,” said Berisford.

Both Jenifer and Holly have a passion for helping others and jumped on the opportunity to travel and be on the front line of the global pandemic. But leaving their loved ones in the Ohio Valley hasn’t been easy.

“I talk to my five-year-old every day and she doesn’t understand why I’m gone,” said Berisford.

“I actually moved back to West Virginia ten years ago because my dad passed away and I wanted to be there for my mom and this Thursday she had a stroke,” said Schell. “So I’m up here, I can’t be there but nobody can go see her either. So there’s a double-edged sword so here I am being a healthcare provider, I have a family member that’s very sick and we can’t go see her.”

Although times have been hard, there is hope as the positive rate of the virus keeps declining.

With businesses starting to open back up, Holly just hopes that people continue to follow the CDC sanitary guidelines in order to keep others safe.

“I’m also worried because I think when they do allow people to start coming out, it’s going to come back and it’s going to come back with a vengeance,” said Schell.

