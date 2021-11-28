Two people charged after a child’s death and a new COVID-19 variant emerges: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here is a look back at the week’s top headlines.

Turn yourself in. That’s Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla’s message to a man authorities spent the week searching for after a three-year-old died from being shot in the chest.

The boy’s mother is now in jail, charged with obstructing justice and child endangerment. Sheriff Abdalla explained that the woman first claimed there was no other adult in the house, and that there was no gun. He said she was covering for a man named Andrew “Magic” Burton, who the house at the time of the shooting. He ran from the scene with a gun.

As many people were gathering and traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, a new Coronavirus variant was identified across the world.

The new virus, called omicron, was first found in South Africa, and then a few other countries. The fear of a new variant lead to several countries, including the United States, re-imposing travel and flight bans.

In West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice is facing legal trouble from one of his family-owned businesses.

Health officials filed a lawsuit against Bluestone Coke, which is in Birmingham Alabama. They allege that the plant’s emissions are violating air regulations. Since he was elected, Governor Justice put his son Jay in charge as president and CEO of the family businesses. Bluestone Coke halted production until April of 2022.

Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio State Highway Patrol officially announced the statewide rollout of body worn cameras for all troopers.

It’ll start in Columbus, then month by month other districts will receive their body cameras. All troopers will be outfitted by May of next year.

As holiday spirit spreads across the Ohio Valley, Steubenville officially kicked off the city’s festivities with a tree lighting and the opening of “Christmas at the Fort”.

Visitors can check out lights, hear festive music, shop from local vendors and of course take in the 183 life-size nutcrackers placed around Fort Steuben Park and the surrounding streets. You have until January 8th to make the trip.

