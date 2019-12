UPDATE 8:54 p.m.: A medical helicopter has arrived on-scene.

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – According to the Martins Ferry Police Department, a two-vehicle crash has forced officials to temporarily shut down Ohio Route 7 in both directions.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Route 7 and CR-4. According to officials, the accident occurred in the Northbound direction.

EMS, fire and police are on-scene and a medical helicopter is on the way.

Stay with 7News for updates.