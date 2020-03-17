Two women quarantined in Ohio County

Ohio County, WV.A (WTRF)- Two people in Ohio County are currently under quarantine.

One young Wheeling woman who was studying abroad….was notified by her college last week that all European projects were canceled and the students had to come home.



So now she’s back in Wheeling and quarantined — along with her mother –who picked her up at the airport.



She and her mother spoke to 7News by phone yesterday.



They said the process was chaotic –and the long lines at the airport once she landed involved exposure to thousands of people.

Just getting her here was such an involved process and every time we had her on a flight where we thought that she could get back, there was a new ban put out the next day that we couldn’t get her here Mother

It did make me a little bit nervous having to interact with even more people than I would have had to interact with if there were no measures going on to prevent this, you know? I mean all the staff members were wearing masks and had the proper equipment and gloves, I mean I was around probably thousands of people yesterday Daughter

The father has an essential job and had to move to his mother’s house for 14 days, in order not to be quarantined.

The daughter said she had to wave to him through the window as she arrived and he left.

She says her daughter may even learn to cook during their enforced time together.