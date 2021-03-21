Two years after fire, Ziegenfelder back to full-scale popsicle production

Wheeling, W. Va. (WTRF) – A cold day in January 2019 was tragic for Ziegenfelder’s Wheeling tribe.

While all of their employees made it out safely, 30 percent of their Wheeling location was destroyed,

along with part of their manufacturing.

But after a two-year recovery period, they’re ready to make more popsicles than ever before.

“This is getting back to full-scale where we were really prior to the fire.” Kevin Heller, CEO, Ziegenfelder Company

Right now the company has two new production lines—and they need 40 new employees to keep them rolling.

They’re looking for a variety of skill sets, with packing, manufacturing, quality assurance all having

full-time jobs in need of filling.

“The 40 new positions will have great opportunity to learn and transition into more supervisory

roles and even into different departments.” Kevin Heller, CEO, Ziegenfelder Company

It was a return to normal against the odds, as 2020 was rough even for the strongest of businesses.

But their workers ensured that Ziegenfelder popsicles remained available through the lockdown era.

“We were able to maneuver, as most companies were forced to, maneuver around all the obstacles.” Kevin Heller, CEO, Ziegenfelder Company

One of those two new lines will produce more of their number-one item: assorted popsicles including orange, cherry, grape and banana flavors, among others.

They’ve also added brand-new equipment, which Heller says will give their employees a chance to learn and grow along with the company.

In short, get ready to break off more twin pops than ever before this summer.