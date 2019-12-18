Tyler, Wetzel counties receive millions in broadband funds

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito made a major announcement on Monday regarding Tyler and Wetzel counties.

The USDA has agreed to provide both counties with $5.5 million in grants and loans for improving broadband.

This is all part of the USDA ReConnect Loan and Grant Program.

Funds will go directly towards building fiber networks for residents, businesses and community facilities.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito vows to close the digital gap within the Mountain State during her tenure.

