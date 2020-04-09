U.S. Attorney says pandemic impact will impact us for generations

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, for the Northern District of West Virginia, says the coronavirus crisis has been the best of times and the worst of times.

He says the pandemic will impact our lives for generations.

Bill Powell says people are volunteering and helping each other. In his words: we will get through this.

He says we got to spend time together, to see things we wouldn’t ordinarily notice. But he also warned about scams. He said scammers always take advantage of chaotic times to prey on people’s confusion and fears.

“Our people are still working. Our prosecutors, our staff, our law enforcement,” said Powell. “They are still working out there and we are doing whatever we need to do to get the job done. It’s under a little different circumstances but we’ll continue to do that. And we want people to report if they hear about these scams or they are a potential victim of these scams. They need to report this so we can deal with it.”

He says in the end, we will rise to the occasion and be better for it.