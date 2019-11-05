U.S. Attorney warns of vaping dangers

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA –U.S. Attorney Bill Powell is sharing a warning regarding the dangers of vaping products amongst high school and middle school students following several life-threatening incidents last week.

Appalachia High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) issued a community awareness bulletin today regarding heroin-laced vape pens in the Morgantown, West Virginia area.

On October 31, 2019, two separate incidents were reported involving two high-school students from Morgantown High School who overdosed as a result of heroin-laced vape pens labeled “TKO.” Additional overdoses were reported from University High School in Morgantown from the same type of vaping pen.

“There are no limits to those who intend to do harm. Heroin and other harmful substances in vape and e-cigarettes are just the latest delivery method. Please heed this warning. It is a matter of life and death,” said Powell.

Law enforcement in Morgantown are warning of additional heroin-laced vape pends and other electronic cigarettes that might be an imminent threat to the public. If someone has possession of one of the TKO vape products, or have concerns about a vape product they purchased, please contact your local law enforcement