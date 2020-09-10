U.S Marshals arrest fugitive in Marietta

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and Marietta Police Officers have arrested a fugitive they were looking for, last seen in Tyler County.

Officials arrested 27 year old Garratt Sweat in Marietta, Ohio.

The U.S. Marshals were only able to locate this subject due to the numerous tips received from the public.



Sweat was transported to the Washington County Jail in Marietta, Ohio.

Sweat was wanted on Violation of his Parole from Utah. His original charges stem from a robbery and kidnapping.

Sweat is a known Gang Member of the “SAW GANG” Silent Aryan Warriors.