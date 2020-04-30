UMWA slams Consol Energy for attempting to convert Murray Energy’s bankruptcy

“A horrendous act–for no other purpose than to make a buck.”

That’s how the United Mine Workers of America are describing Consol Energy’s recent attempt to convert Murray Energy’s bankruptcy from a Chapter 11 reorganization to a Chapter 7 Liquidation.

UMWA President Cecil Roberts said it would eliminate the jobs of two-thousand miners in the tri state area. He said it would cut off medical benefits to miners and their families at the worst possible time. Roberts said it’s one of the most outrageous things he’s ever seen a coal company do.

“In the middle of this virus all around us, and people fighting for their very health in this nation and thousands of people dying, a coal company moves into bankruptcy court, says let’s eliminate the jobs of two thousand Murray coal miners,” said UMWA President Cecil Roberts.

“The chapter 7 that Consol wants to happen would be the death of our mine,” said Jason Todd, President of UMWA Local 9909. “It would cut off the best jobs of Marion County, hurt our families and hurt our communities. And it’s unbelievable to me that they would do that in the time of a pandemic.”

Roberts said in normal times, they’d get thousands of people to protest outside Consol’s headquarters. But during the pandemic, that’s not possible. But he said the UMWA will not stand idly by….while miners, their families and their communities are threatened.