(WTRF) –

The United Steelworkers (USW), the International Union, along with Local Unions 1899, 1938, 2695, and 2695-6, filed grievances Jan. 12 against USS asserting violations of the successorship clause, according to a press release from the USW.



The USW seeks to enforce its rights under the successorship clause in their ongoing fight to enforce its Basic Labor Agreements (BLAs) with USS.



The grievances were filed at Step 2 and allege that USS violated contracts in a number of ways when it entered into a sale agreement with an affiliate of Nippon Steel Corporation in December.