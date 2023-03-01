WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – To kick off March, the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is beginning their 3rd annual ‘Match Madness’ promotion in collaboration with Bordas & Bordas.

Just as everyone gets excited for basketball in the month of ‘March Madness,’ the United Way has created a bracket with spots for everyone who donates to the organization between March 1st and March 16th and will also have their names entered in into a prize drawing.

The drawing will happen on March 17th, and Bordas & Bordas will match every dollar donated up to $15,000.

”I’ve always loved sports, so it’s just an amazing feeling to have something that allows us to enjoy what we do and give back to the community at the same time. We’re so thankful to Bordas & Bordas for helping us do this and for matching all donations so that we can give back to the community and help the organizations that we serve.” Staci Stehen – Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

The winners of ‘Match Madness’ will win two front row tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters on March 22nd along with two magic passes for an interactive experience before the game to interact with the players, shoot some hoops, and get autographs.

The first 125 donors during the entire month of March will be placed on the bracket to win an overnight stay at Oglebay’s Wilson Lodge.

Donations can be made at Nonprofit Donation Organization – United Way, Wheeling, WV (unitedwayuov.org) or physical checks can be sent to 1307 Chapline Street to be entered.