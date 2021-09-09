United Way kicks off their “Give Where You Live” fundraising campaign

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley kicked off their annual fundraiser this year with their September to Remember event at the Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.



This event brings together the United Way’s Board of Directors for a night of raffles, and a silent auction featuring some fantastic items donated from around the local community. While the United Way is a national organization, each individual United Way is very localized, with most of the proceeds going back to the local area.

“So our campaign theme this year is ‘Give Where You Live,’ and the point of that is to make sure that people know that when they give to the United Way they’re giving right back here to the community that they live in. We want people to give their time, we want people to donate right here in the Ohio Valley.” Jess Rine, Executive Director of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

Rine tells us that they only pay 1.5% in dues to the national United Way, and the rest of the money stays right here.

Along with the great prizes, tonight’s event also featured some great food, and our own 7NEWS reporter Stephanie Grindley was on hand to read off the names of the winners.