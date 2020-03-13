United Way postpones Night at the Races

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Night at the Races, sponsored by United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to event organizers.

The annual event was scheduled for Friday, March 13 at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack.

“Because of our mission is to fight for the HEALTH, education and financial stability of everyone of the Upper Ohio Valley, were are respectfully postponing Night at the Races,” officials told 7News. “We hoped that those that purchased tickets would be able to make their own decision to attend or not, but with the direction from both governors in the states that we serve urging to not gather in large groups…we have decided to postpone the event.”

There is no word yet as to when the event could be re-scheduled.

